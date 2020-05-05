Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has deplored the intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

His remarks came during the phone talks with the Iranian president.

"Abe expressed concern about the continuation of tensions in the Middle East, hailed Iran as a major and influential country in establishing regional peace and calm, and said, “Tokyo will keep efforts and cooperation with Tehran in this regard.”

The Japanese leader also deplored an intensification of the US sanctions on Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak, stressing that humanitarian measures should be on the agenda of all countries in the current situation," Tasnim reported.

“Unfortunately, the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation have intensified in the tough conditions of the fight against the coronavirus and its severe economic consequences," the Iranian leader said noting that the US sanctions have even obstructed Iran’s efforts to obtain medical supplies and foodstuff.

According to official statistics, the number of infected people per day in Iran reached a peak (3,186 cases) on March 30, after which it began to decrease and stabilized in recent weeks.

To date, 98.5 thousand COVID-19 cases have been identified in the country and at least 6 277 people have died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3.5 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the world, more than 245 thousand have died.