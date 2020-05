Iranian health ministry's spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 63 more Iranians died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, IRNA reported.

According to him, 80,475 people out of a total of 99,970 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered. Unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,340, he added.

Jahanpour said that 1,323 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded since yesterday.