55 journalists have died from COVID-19 worldwide

Fifty-five media representatives have died from COVID-19 in 23 countries, and 3 of them are from Russia, as reported Interfax, citing President of the Union of Journalists of the Russian Federation Vladimir Solovyov.

Interfax states that another 100 Russian journalists are infected with COVID-19, of which 45 are journalists of federal presses and correspondents in regions, and another 60 are journalists of regional presses.

According to Solovyov, most of the journalists are asymptomatic.

Currently, more than 500 Russian journalists are under quarantine.