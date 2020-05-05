News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
55 journalists have died from COVID-19 worldwide
55 journalists have died from COVID-19 worldwide
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Society

Fifty-five media representatives have died from COVID-19 in 23 countries, and 3 of them are from Russia, as reported Interfax, citing President of the Union of Journalists of the Russian Federation Vladimir Solovyov.

Interfax states that another 100 Russian journalists are infected with COVID-19, of which 45 are journalists of federal presses and correspondents in regions, and another 60 are journalists of regional presses.

According to Solovyov, most of the journalists are asymptomatic.

Currently, more than 500 Russian journalists are under quarantine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran and Turkey start talks on opening trade and business borders
The parties discussed the trade development, lifting restrictions on the transit of trade goods between the two countries...
 Georgia willing to overcome COVID-19 before May 26
This past day, Georgia reported 11 new...
 Monument to self-isolation placed at park in Saint Petersburg
The photo of the monument was disseminated on...
 Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19
“Unfortunately, the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation have intensified in the tough conditions...
 EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week
The border issue is becoming more relevant in connection with the upcoming summer vacation season...
 Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss details about special flight
ouching upon the details of the special flight to be...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos