Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to capital expenditure programs for healthcare

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the capital expenditure programs for healthcare in 2020.
Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan reported on the works for construction of medical centers in Martuni and Yeghegnadzor. He added that there are other programs for renovation, construction and reconstruction of twelve medical centers.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the implementation of the activities with quality and within the prescribed time limits. The head of government also emphasized that the capital expenditures programs must ensure capital results and lead to the creation of new jobs, particularly in the construction sector.