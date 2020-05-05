COVID-19 not confirmed after re-testing of 140 polyclinic and hospital staff of Armenia’s Vardenis

The 14-day self-isolation of the polyclinic and hospital staff of the Vardenis community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province concluded on May 2. Gegharkunik Governor Gnel Sanosyan wrote about this on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"To the delight of all of us, the coronavirus disease re-tests performed among the staff recorded a negative result for the 76 hospital and 64 polyclinic staff.

Starting tomorrow, the medical institutions will resume their normal work, observing all the necessary anti-epidemic rules,” he added in particular.