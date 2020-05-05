Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 5,041 square meters in Syria in April (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – In April, the sappers of the fourth group carrying out Armenia’s humanitarian mission in Syria demined an area of 5,041 square meters, during which 16 landmines were found. A total of 152,738 square meters have been demined since the first day of the mission. This was reported by the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise of Armenia.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the doctors from the fourth group provided medical assistance to 144 locals in April. Thus, from February 2019 until today, Armenia’s humanitarian mission to Syria has provided medical assistance to a total of 12,035 patients. Also during this time, medical supplies and large quantities of medicine were transferred to Aleppo's medical facilities. In addition, part of the humanitarian aid sent by the expert center was given to an orphanage belonging to the local Armenian community.