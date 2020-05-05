Armenia parliament majority member: Yerevan mayor will have to inform about donations exceeding AMD 1mn

YEREVAN. – The bill submitted to the National Assembly (NA) for debates has undergone a number of amendments, and it assumes that in case of receiving a donation, the heads of various communities of the republic must declare the given donation, starting from January 1. Sona Ghazaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction, stated this during Tuesday’s second-reading NA debates on the bill on making additions to the law on local self-government.
Ghazaryan, who one of the authors of this bill, noted that the community leaders will be obligated to declare donations only if they exceed 100,000 drams.
At that, however, the mayor of Yerevan will be obligated to inform about donations exceeding 1 million drams, she added.