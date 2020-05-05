News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia ex-PM gives Pashinyan and FM advice on Artsakh
Armenia ex-PM gives Pashinyan and FM advice on Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Former Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Darbinyan has tweeted the following:

“To those who consider Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) a province of Armenia and call for immediate unification, I urge you to be discreet and be a little cleverer (the Chinese have five different models, three of which are recognized states, the Turks have two states, and I don’t want to say how many the Arabs have).

The existence of two states is a National Asset.

As for the foreign minister and Nikol Pashinyan, I would advise them to push the red line debacle forward — our red line is the right to self-determination, not security. Don’t make mistakes. Those who are powerful can be tempted and guarantee security and right to self-determination, and it will be hard to reject this.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP: Azerbaijani defense minister's statement is highly propagandistic
According to the deputy, this statement is highly...
 Armenia FM: Being constructive doesn't mean working in situation posing risk for national interests
Asked if it is likely that something will be imposed on...
 Armenian FM claims promotion in talks cannot be at the expense of security
“The disaster will affect everyone...
 Obligations of parties to Karabakh conflict should be proportionate and comparable, Armenian FM claims
“This concerns the disproportion of obligations...
 We do not refuse to participate in Artsakh talks, Armenian FM claims
“But we are not giving up on this...
 FM: Armenia will not make unilateral concessions on Karabakh
“No one can expect any steps from Armenia, involving concessions, and that could harm our national security...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos