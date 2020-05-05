Armenia ex-PM gives Pashinyan and FM advice on Artsakh

Former Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Darbinyan has tweeted the following:

“To those who consider Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) a province of Armenia and call for immediate unification, I urge you to be discreet and be a little cleverer (the Chinese have five different models, three of which are recognized states, the Turks have two states, and I don’t want to say how many the Arabs have).

The existence of two states is a National Asset.

As for the foreign minister and Nikol Pashinyan, I would advise them to push the red line debacle forward — our red line is the right to self-determination, not security. Don’t make mistakes. Those who are powerful can be tempted and guarantee security and right to self-determination, and it will be hard to reject this.”