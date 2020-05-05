News
EU does not rule out resumption of domestic tourism in summer
EU does not rule out resumption of domestic tourism in summer
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton did not rule out the opening of some areas of the European Union in summer.

His remarks came Tuesday on the air of the French radio station France Info, TASS reported.

According to him, some areas may open to tourists and others not. He noted that the EU’s leadership does everything possible so that Europeans can travel this summer. 

At the same time, he pointed out differences in the development of the pandemic in different regions.

The borders of a pandemic do not coincide with the borders of countries, he added.

The Commissioner also reiterated his call for the tourism industry to help overcome the crisis, noting that financial aid should be provided in the form of grants, not loans.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
