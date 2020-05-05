EC representative: EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development

EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery & development, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted.

According to his tweet, he has held talks with the Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan and FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“Good discussion w DPM Mher #Grigoryan & MFA @ZMnatsakanyan on #COVIDー19 response, bilateral cooperation & future of Eastern Partnership #EaP. #EU stands by partners: we are committed to assist #Armenia in economic recovery & development, incl through infrastructure projects.”