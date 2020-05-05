News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
EC representative: EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development
EC representative: EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery & development, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted.

According to his tweet, he has held talks with the Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan and FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“Good discussion w DPM Mher #Grigoryan & MFA @ZMnatsakanyan on #COVIDー19 response, bilateral cooperation & future of Eastern Partnership #EaP. #EU stands by partners: we are committed to assist #Armenia in economic recovery & development, incl through infrastructure projects.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week
The border issue is becoming more relevant in connection with the upcoming summer vacation season...
 EC representative: The impact of COVID-19 on Belarus 'will be fairly big'
“So it's very predictable that the impact will be fairly big…
 Police chief has videoconference with EU envoy to Armenia
They discussed the domains for further cooperation, and matters of mutual interest…
 EU Ambassador holds online meeting with Armenian police chief
“The European Union stands together with Armenia in its efforts to establish a modern and citizen-oriented Police service…
 EU delegation to Armenia on Armenian Genocide: These crimes will never be forgotten
“The EU Delegation to Armenia commemorates the victims of the tragic events…
 EUvsDisinfo adds 30 new cases of disinformation from Russian media on COVID-19
"The most popular disinformation case this week was an article on RT Arabic…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos