News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
7 people detained in Azerbaijan amid social protests
7 people detained in Azerbaijan amid social protests
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Seven people have been detained in Azerbaijan amid the social protests.

According to Turan referring to the ministry of internal affairs and the prosecutor general’s office, several participants of the 'unauthorized meeting' committed violations of public order and did not comply with the lawful requirements of the police.

Several hundred people protested Monday in Azerbaijan to express dissatisfaction with the distribution of financial aid to victims of the pandemic. Clashes have occurred as the police tried to disperse them.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Amnesty International: Azerbaijan steps up crackdown on dissent using COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse
“From authorities in Kazakhstan welding apartment doors shut to trap residents inside…
 CE Secretary General calls on Azerbaijan to implement all decisions of ECHR
“The acquittal today of Ilgar Mammadov and Rasul Jafarov by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan is to be welcomed…
HRW: Baku abuses pandemic to persecute opposition
Almost all have been arrested after criticizing the conditions in quarantine centers…
 PACE rapporteur says Azerbaijani authorities abuse coronavirus pandemic to fight opposition
“I am astonished and appalled by the Azerbaijani government’s shameful exploitation of the coronavirus pandemic...
 Council of Europe Commissioner demands immediate release of Azerbaijani opposition member
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic demands the...
 PACE rapporteur urges Azerbaijani authorities to fulfill obligations
The Azerbaijani authorities must take decisive action to fulfill the obligations of their country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos