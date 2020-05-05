Armenian authorities intend to regulate use of antibiotics in livestock feed

Armenian authorities propose to regulate the use of antibiotics while feeding livestock, said deputy minister of economy Tigran Gabrielyan on Tuesday at the parliament.
According to him, the government proposes to exclude the use of antibiotics as a dietary supplement.
It is also proposed to exclude the use of medicinal feed and food from the diet of livestock.
"Currently, the use of antibiotics in agriculture in Armenia is not regulated in any way," he said noting that antibiotics are widely used to prevent diseases in livestock as well as to stimulate growth. The results of health research demonstrate that the fight against resistance to antibacterial drugs is currently one of the most important health problems in the world, including in Armenia.
"Urgent measures are required to solve this problem," he added.