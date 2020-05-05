Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss details about special flight

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign ministers exchanged views on the programs and measures that the countries are implementing to gradually overcome the challenges due to the novel coronavirus, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed his solidarity with the friendly people of Kazakhstan.

Touching upon the details of the special flight to be carried out on May 6, the foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the mutual support and assistance for the transport of citizens of Armenia and Kazakhstan to their respective countries.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on several issues on the bilateral agenda and expressed willingness to enhance cooperation in sectors of mutual interest. The foreign ministers thoroughly discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation in regional and international formats and benchmarked the steps for implementation of joint programs.