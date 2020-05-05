News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss details about special flight
Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss details about special flight
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign ministers exchanged views on the programs and measures that the countries are implementing to gradually overcome the challenges due to the novel coronavirus, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed his solidarity with the friendly people of Kazakhstan.

Touching upon the details of the special flight to be carried out on May 6, the foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the mutual support and assistance for the transport of citizens of Armenia and Kazakhstan to their respective countries.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on several issues on the bilateral agenda and expressed willingness to enhance cooperation in sectors of mutual interest. The foreign ministers thoroughly discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation in regional and international formats and benchmarked the steps for implementation of joint programs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
55 journalists have died from COVID-19 worldwide
According to Solovyov, most of the...
 Iran and Turkey start talks on opening trade and business borders
The parties discussed the trade development, lifting restrictions on the transit of trade goods between the two countries...
 Georgia willing to overcome COVID-19 before May 26
This past day, Georgia reported 11 new...
 Monument to self-isolation placed at park in Saint Petersburg
The photo of the monument was disseminated on...
 Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19
“Unfortunately, the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation have intensified in the tough conditions...
 EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week
The border issue is becoming more relevant in connection with the upcoming summer vacation season...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos