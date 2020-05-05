Armenia State Supervision Service waiting for PM to appoint new chief

The State Supervision Service of Armenia factually doesn’t have a chief after the dismissal of deputy head of the State Supervision Service Argishti Kyaramyan yesterday.
As spokesperson for the State Supervision Service Seda Aghbalyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, the Service is currently waiting for the Prime Minister’s decision.
Yesterday Argishti Kyaramyan was dismissed from the position of deputy head of the State Supervision Service and appointed vice-chairman of the Investigative Committee, and today he was appointed deputy director of the National Security Service upon the Prime Minister’s decision.
The powers of head of the State Supervision Service Davit Sanasaryan remain suspended since he is a major accused-on-trial under the criminal case of hemodialysis, and Argishti Kyaramyan was performing the duties of head of the State Supervision Service until his appointment.