Armenian minister: Soldiers' and disabled persons' children to be admitted to kindergartens in order of priority

The children of military servicemen and disabled persons in Armenia will be admitted to kindergartens in order of priority. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said during a discussion on the bill on making supplements to the Law on Preschool Education in the second reading in parliament today.
According to him, the privileges will be for the children of parents of first or second group of disability, as well as the children of multi-member families who have three or more children, and the children of military servicemen. The bill also guarantees the children’s nutrition and health checkups.
In addition, all employees of the country’s kindergartens must undergo checkup at least once a year, and 20% of employees must undergo mandatory training every year.