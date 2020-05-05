News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iran and Turkey start talks on opening trade and business borders
Iran and Turkey start talks on opening trade and business borders
Region:Turkey, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iran and Turkey began talks on the opening of trade and business borders amid the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19, Mehr reported.

For this purpose, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum conferred with Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Customs and Trade Riza Tuna Turagay on Monday in a conversation via videoconference.

The parties discussed the trade development, lifting restrictions on the transit of trade goods between the two countries, as well as the opening of the trade borders during the pandemic.

Zadboum pointed to the measures taken by Iran during the spread of coronavirus to ensure the health and safety of commercial cargo, the creation of disinfectants, and full compliance with safety rules when exporting goods to neighboring Turkey. He urged the Turkish side to reopen its borders in compliance with sanitary and hygienic protocols.

In turn, Riza Tuna Turagay highlighted the importance of trade with Iran and added that “officials at Turkish Ministry of Trade are trying to reopen the trade borders between Iran and Turkey as soon as possible and this important issue will happen in very near future.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
55 journalists have died from COVID-19 worldwide
According to Solovyov, most of the...
 Georgia willing to overcome COVID-19 before May 26
This past day, Georgia reported 11 new...
 Monument to self-isolation placed at park in Saint Petersburg
The photo of the monument was disseminated on...
 Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19
“Unfortunately, the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation have intensified in the tough conditions...
 EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week
The border issue is becoming more relevant in connection with the upcoming summer vacation season...
 Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss details about special flight
ouching upon the details of the special flight to be...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos