Iran and Turkey start talks on opening trade and business borders

Iran and Turkey began talks on the opening of trade and business borders amid the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19, Mehr reported.

For this purpose, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum conferred with Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Customs and Trade Riza Tuna Turagay on Monday in a conversation via videoconference.

The parties discussed the trade development, lifting restrictions on the transit of trade goods between the two countries, as well as the opening of the trade borders during the pandemic.

Zadboum pointed to the measures taken by Iran during the spread of coronavirus to ensure the health and safety of commercial cargo, the creation of disinfectants, and full compliance with safety rules when exporting goods to neighboring Turkey. He urged the Turkish side to reopen its borders in compliance with sanitary and hygienic protocols.

In turn, Riza Tuna Turagay highlighted the importance of trade with Iran and added that “officials at Turkish Ministry of Trade are trying to reopen the trade borders between Iran and Turkey as soon as possible and this important issue will happen in very near future.”