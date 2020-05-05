Armenia Military Police convenes consultation

The Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia today convened a consultation during which the deputy chiefs of the Military Police, chief of headquarters and the heads of divisions and sections gave speeches in which they summed up the results of the activities completed during the past months of this year.
In their speeches and reports, the participants of the consultation set aside the completed tasks, as well as the results of the activities for revealing corruption and reducing corruption risks, eliminating the criminal subculture in the armed forces, implementing preventive measures in the troops and in other directions.
Acting Chief of the Military Police, Colonel Aleksandr Aghajanyan assigned to organize the military call-up properly, meet the current objectives and implement the upcoming programs.