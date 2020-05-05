Armenia environment minister resigns?

According to presses, Minister of Environment of Armenia Erik Grigoryan has submitted a resignation letter.
To ascertain the news, Armenian News-NEWS.am contacted Spokesperson for the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan, who said she would verify the news and provide information later.
Today Grigoryan posted an interesting comment on his Facebook page which reads as follows:
“Protecting the environment is everyone’s task, regardless of profession, workplace and preference.”
Erik Grigoryan told Hraparak.am that he won’t comment on the news about his resignation. “Don’t call me. You have presses.”