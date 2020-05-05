Dollar gaining strength in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.67/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.67 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 521.38 (down by AMD 3.55), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 598.10 (up by AMD 1.36), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.49 (up by AMD 0.13) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 230.73, AMD 26,412.26 and AMD 11,822.23, respectively.