Georgia willing to overcome COVID-19 before May 26
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society

Director of Tbilisi Republican Hospital Levan Gopodze has declared that it is a fact that the number of coronavirus cases hasn’t increased and the number of recovered patients has gone up, reports Novosti Georgia.

Gopodze also stated that Georgia is willing to overcome the coronavirus before May 26, which is Georgia’s Independence Day.

This past day, Georgia reported 11 new coronavirus cases, and 17 patients recovered.

From February 26 to May 5, Georgia diagnosed 604 patients with COVID-19, and 240 patients recovered. Currently, 4,939 patients are under quarantine and 355 patients are undergoing treatment.
