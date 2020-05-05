Armenian minister: Government proposing radical reform in preschool education system

The bill on making amendments to the Law on Preschool Education implies a radical reform in the preschool education system in Armenia. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said during a discussion on the bill on making supplements to the Law on Preschool Education in the second reading in parliament today.
According to him, the submitted bill lays down the principles of the state policy on preschool education and ensures the legal, organizational, financial and economic grounds and exercise of the equal right of everyone to preschool education, regulates the legal relations of natural and legal persons participating in the process of preschool education and is aimed at ensuring access to preschool education.
He particularly stated that the bill distinguishes between the goals and objectives of preschool education, and increase of the social significance and quality of preschool education and ensuring of the equal right to quality, accessible and inclusive preschool education have been added as objectives.