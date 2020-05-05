News
Armenian MP: Azerbaijani defense minister's statement is highly propagandistic
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan’s statements are nothing new. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Tatevik Hayrapetyan declared during the hour of announcements in parliament today, touching upon Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov’s statement that the restart of military operations in Karabakh is becoming more likely.

According to the deputy, this statement is highly propagandistic in its nature. “I would like to reaffirm the position according to which there can’t be peaceful and effective negotiations under the threat of military operations. We don’t accept the language of threat,” Hayrapetyan stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
