Man throws his kids and self from 9th floor in Yerevan, Artsakh serviceman dies in Karabakh, 05.05.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 05.05.2020:

· A horrific incident took place on Tuesday morning as the man threw his kids and self from the ninth floor of his apartment in Yerevan.

Police and rescuers who arrived at the scene found the dead bodies of Karen M., 40, his 8-year old boy, and a 5-year-old girl.

According to shamshyan.com, the man had called his ex-wife a day ago, saying that he missed his children, asked her to come to his house with the kids. And when it had gotten late, he told her ex-wife that they could not go out at this late time, they should stay there, and go in the morning—and this tragedy happened in the morning.

One of his neighbors noted that the man was an officer of the border troops in Russia.

A criminal case has been launched into the incident.

· An Artsakh serviceman has died in Karabakh. Taron Poghosyan was fatally wounded Monday as a result of a landmine explosion while carrying out engineering work at the combat position of a military unit.

Major Poghosyan was married and had three little children.

A criminal case has been filed over the death of the serviceman. The investigation is in progress.

· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2,619 in Armenia.

According to the latest data, 1,071 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 40 others have died in Armenia, as the death toll has risen by one in the past day. The latest patient who died of COVID-19 was 64 years old woman and had concomitant chronic illnesses, the ministry noted.

In turn, health minister Arsen Torosyan talked about the scenario of the spread of COVID-19. “The total number of cases: 524,032, of which 26,202 are serious. The number of beds required during the peak: 12,445,” he added.

· Mayor of Artsakh's Martuni Hayk Sargsyan has resigned.

According to him, he is resigning after an incident when he tried to prevent the potential clash between members of the party and young people of Martuni during the pre-election period, not allowing them to enter Martuni.

· By the decision of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Argishti Kyaramyan has been dismissed after being appointed vice-chairman of the Investigative Committee yesterday.

By the decree signed by President Armen Sarkissian today, Kyaramyan has been appointed deputy director of the National Security Service.

By the way, Kyaramyan was appointed vice-chairman of the Investigative Committee yesterday after being dismissed from the position of deputy head of the State Supervision Service.

What makes the story more interesting is the fact that Kyaramyan was the IC fifth vice-chairman, and the position was added upon the decision that the government approved on April 30.