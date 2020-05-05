Armenian MP: Government needs to be able to locate citizens in need

The Government of Armenia needs to be able to locate citizens who are in need and without difficulties since it has developed a whole mechanism for tracking location. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan said during the hour of announcements in parliament today.
According to her, citizens register on the app developed by the government for location tracking in order to make the authorities’ job easy, but the app hasn’t proven to be effective yet. “The government has to fix the system so that citizens and beneficiaries can benefit from the social support programs developed by the government,” the deputy said.
She particularly called on paying special attention to the reimbursement of students’ tuition fees, including the tuition fees of students who haven’t achieved major success.