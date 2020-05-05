Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong-un

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Kim Jong-un a commemorative war medal marking the 75th anniversary of the victory of the second World War, AP reported referring to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Tuesday.
Russia's ambassador in North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, presented the award to the country's FM Ri Son-gwon on Tuesday.
Kim Jong-un's first visit to Russia took place at the end of April 2019. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place on April 25 in Vladivostok.