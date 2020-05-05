Karabakh President-elect: Martuni mayor paid heed to my call and resigned

President-elect of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today, I called on Mayor of Martuni Hayk Sargsyan to resign due to the well-known incident, and he paid heed to my call.
Hayk is one of my best friends whom I had trusted to be the representative of the regional office of the Free Homeland Party. He is one of the legendary freedom fighters of our country and has provided invaluable services to his people and the homeland.
I am certain that he will remain a dedicated soldier of our country, regardless of the circumstances.”