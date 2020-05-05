News
Armenian MP calls on Yerevan citizens to be alert during pandemic
Armenian MP calls on Yerevan citizens to be alert during pandemic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Yesterday I saw a couple of videos and photos of Yerevan that seemed rather alarming. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Hamazasp Danielyan said during hour of announcements in parliament today. According to the deputy, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been overcome yet and there isn’t a lot of information about COVID-19 in the world.

He also called on citizens of Yerevan to be more responsible, even though they want to go out after being in a lockdown for two months. “I call on citizens to be more restraint and careful, maintain social distancing and not interact with relatives who may be affected by the pandemic,” the parliamentarian said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
