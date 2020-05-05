Several representatives of Karabakh's healthcare system receive awards

Artsakh MFA's comment on Operation 'Ring' of Azerbaijan disseminated in OSCE

Azatutyun Radio: Armenia PM's spokesperson: Appointment of National Security Service deputy director political decision

Armenia sends 100,000 face masks to Los Angeles

Ministry of Health: 3 dual infection cases recorded in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council head receives Iran Ambassador

EU does not rule out resumption of domestic tourism in summer

Man throws his kids and self from 9th floor in Yerevan, Artsakh serviceman dies in Karabakh, 05.05.20 digest

Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Russian PM who tested positive for COVID-19

Over AMD 62,000,000 provided as assistance to neutralize COVID-19 consequences in Armenia

Erik Grigoryan relieved of his post as Armenian minister of environment

Fauci: No scientific evidence the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab

Armenian MP calls on Yerevan citizens to be alert during pandemic

Apple Music is now available on the web

Karabakh President-elect: Martuni mayor paid heed to my call and resigned

AMD 100 million raised via Yerevan-LA online concert: The fundraising continues

Armenian MP: Government needs to be able to locate citizens in need

Russia PM's spokesperson shares information about Mishustin's health condition

55 journalists die from COVID-19 worldwide

Iran and Turkey start talks on opening trade and business borders

Georgia willing to overcome COVID-19 before May 26

Monument to self-isolation placed at park in Saint Petersburg

Armenian MP: Azerbaijani defense minister's statement is highly propagandistic

Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong-un

Armenian minister: Government proposing radical reform in preschool education system

Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenia Military Police convene consultation

Dollar gaining strength in Armenia

Armenian minister: Soldiers' and disabled persons' children to be admitted to kindergartens in order of priority

Communities listed in environmental impact assessment shall be funded

Armenia environment minister resigns?

Armenia army conducts practical driving training

Yerevan police find heroin, methadone pills

Armenia State Supervision Service waiting for PM to appoint new chief

EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week

Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss details about special flight

Mayor of Artsakh's Martuni resigns, presents reason for decision

Armenia parliament majority member: Yerevan mayor will have to inform about donations exceeding AMD 1mn

Armenian authorities intend to regulate use of antibiotics in livestock feed

Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 5,041 square meters in Syria in April (PHOTOS)

COVID-19 not confirmed after re-testing of 140 polyclinic and hospital staff of Armenia’s Vardenis

Armenia ex-PM gives Pashinyan and FM advice on Artsakh

7 people detained in Azerbaijan amid social protests

EC representative: EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development

Armenia Investigative Committee vice-chairman dismissed, appointed National Security Service deputy director

Criminal case launched into tragic incident at Yerevan building

Number of COVID-19 victims reaches 6,340 in Iran

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to capital expenditure programs for healthcare

Armenia delegation visit to Turkmenistan was canceled in 2019

Only 1 COVID-19 case recorded in Thailand

Armenia parliament does not put on agenda bill on amendments to law on Great Patriotic War veterans

US predicts 134 thousand COVID-19 deaths

Opposition Bright Armenia party leader: AMD 100bn should be injected into economy in May

Azerbaijan institutes criminal proceedings against senior officials

Man who threw himself, his children out of Yerevan building was Russia border troops’ officer, neighbors say

Anti-Corruption Bureau opens new case against Ukrainian Prosecutor General

7 Armenia citizens in Abkhazia are unable to return home

Armenia government not going to limit to metallurgical companies alone, deputy minister says

Criminal case filed over Armenia soldier's death

Boeing introduces 1st combat drone with artificial intelligence

Russia embassy in Armenia launches photo exhibitions’ series on Great Patriotic War years (PHOTOS)

Armenia mining companies to pay environment tax

Armenia health minister: I spoke about scenario of spread of coronavirus

Neighbors are shocked by Tuesday’s tragic incident at Yerevan building (PHOTOS)

15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within last 2 days in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

Lebanon re-opens hairdressers and car showrooms after quarantine

Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 64-year-old woman

Searches continue on Lake Sevan for a man who went missing for a week

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,619 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Man who threw his kids and self from 9th floor in Yerevan was 40 years old

Armenia parliament regular 4-day sittings kick off

Australia to allocate over $ 450 million to develop COVID-19 vaccine

World oil prices on the rise

Anti-tank mine found in Yerevan

Yerevan resident throws child from 9th floor

Chinese authorities record one new COVID-19 case

Newspaper: New political consolidation expected within Armenia extra-parliamentary opposition forces

Newspaper: Armenia MPs will not be tested for COVID-19

Newspaper: Will Armenia PM be able to restrain himself?

Armenian justice ministry receives AMD 57.089.300 in bonuses

Armenia MOD Spokesperson posts video of flight of SU-30s carried out by Armenian pilots

Armenian MP addresses government with request to present joint legislative initiative

Online festive concert to take place on occasion of Victory Day on May 9

Armenian MP admits she has received social support from government

Serviceman who died in Artsakh was married with 3 little children

Armenia health minister, regional governor visit medical center, ask about COVID-19 patients' treatment

Armenia National Assembly's Council holds regular session in Yerevan

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Tent hospital and medical-sanitary outlet set up

Police prevent young Armenian from committing suicide

Artsakh Defense Army: Serviceman dies from mine explosion

Armenia PM dismisses State Supervision Service deputy head

Armenia ex-State Supervision Service chief appointed vice-chairman of Investigative Committee

Armenia PM appoints deputy heads of Health and Labor Inspectorate

Armenia Police making officers return amounts of lump-sum payment for children

Armenia MOD officer's car stolen, 2 citizens apprehended

Armenia health minister posts video of mammography unit being transported from Italy

Anti-tank projectile found in Yerevan district

Court records violation of rights of judge who released Armenia 2nd President

Artsakh Defense Army services monitored Azerbaijani defense minister's visit to line of contact