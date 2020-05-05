Over AMD 62,000,000 provided as assistance to neutralize COVID-19 consequences in Armenia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today continued discussions on the policy on neutralizing the consequences of the coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister and other government officials summed up the results of implementation of the anti-crisis measures approved by the government and the current indicators. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan reported on the volumes of social and economic assistance that has been provided and stated that a total of AMD 62,000,000 has been provided as assistance. Nearly 24,000 businesses and 360,000 natural persons have also received assistance, and over 1,000,000 beneficiaries have received support to pay their utility bills.

The government officials considered new ideas to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus that concern the expansion of the scope of beneficiaries of targeted social support, the application of tools for providing economic assistance and the promotion of rural economies.

Summing up, the Prime Minister stated that the anti-crisis policy must be aimed at encouraging work and underlined the importance of addressability of the support measures once again. Nikol Pashinyan also assigned to continue discussions with this logic and present proposals.