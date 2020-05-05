Armenia Supreme Judicial Council head receives Iran Ambassador

President of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

As reported the Media and Public Relations Service of the Supreme Judicial Council, Vardazaryan presented the Council’s activities aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring regular and ongoing activities of the judiciary during the state of emergency.

Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri expressed gratitude for the reception and presented the current state in Iran amid the pandemic, stating that 80% of the tens of thousands of infected people have already recovered.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the judiciaries of both countries and attached special importance to the effective cooperation and deepening of cooperation between the judiciaries.