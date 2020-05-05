Ministry of Health: 3 dual infection cases recorded in Armenia

The Ministry of Health of Armenia reports that dual infection cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the world, as well as in Armenia.

“Currently, international scholars are discussing whether the patient has been infected again, or whether there has been deactivation and later activation of the virus.

Today, there is still no final and unequivocal answer to this question since the virus hasn’t been detected as deactivated. However, the scientific community believes there might be inactive particles of the virus in tissues, that is, the virus doesn’t multiply, but there is RNT in cells, and this is detected after testing.

Nevertheless, there are only three such cases in Armenia for the time being. The patients have neither complaints or symptoms. The virus was detected two weeks after they were discharged from the hospital. They have been isolated so that the potential virus doesn’t spread.

Scholars in South Korea had come to the conclusion that such cases are not dual infection cases, but maintenance of particles of the virus in the oral cavity and throat tissues which are detected through a PCR test.

There is still no final and precise answer. So, it is necessary to continue to follow safety rules,” the ministry’s press release reads.