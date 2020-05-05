Head of Bright Armenia faction: If there is no will for reforms, there won't be reforms

Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Many people tell us we should help the authorities so that the country advances. For over a year, we have been presenting bills and focusing on the current and future issues. The authorities reject us, and then we criticize them. The same people who told us to help the authorities are now asking us why we are criticizing and disturbing the authorities. However, later, we realize that no matter how much we help, if there is no will to make reforms, there won’t be reforms.
Today, everyone remembered how the authorities overturned our bill on appointments of people to the top positions of the National Security Service and the Police who are not part of the system.
It turns out that the authorities aren’t making systemic reforms, but are finding paths to overturn laws according to their narrow interests.”