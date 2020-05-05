Armenia ex-PM on coronavirus situation in country

Armenia is in a terrible situation in terms of the coronavirus. This is what ex-Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan said during a show broadcast online.
“First, in mid-March, Armenia declared a state of emergency, and Tigran Avinyan was appointed Commandant for state of emergency. Back then, there were 18 patients, but now, if I’m not mistaken, there are 2,619 patients. Today, out of 100,000 people in the world, 46 patients are infected on a daily basis, but in Armenia, 91 patients are infected on a daily basis.
There is a mechanism for overcoming the epidemic, and I have written about this in detail on Facebook. On March 15, Georgia had 35 patients, Armenia had 18 patients. Now Georgia’s situation is much better than Armenia’s situation,” Bagratyan said, adding that he dreams of seeing Georgia’s Prime Minister come to Armenia, be the Prime Minister in the country and show how the country needs to fight against the epidemic.
Bagratyan said Armenia hasn’t done anything right at all in terms of the fight against the coronavirus. “The state of emergency is formal. The health minister says face masks don’t really help. Armenians aren’t ready to be under a forceful regime and want to overcome the coronavirus by doing what they like to do. China fines people for taking face masks off. In Armenia, no store has been fined. Walk into a store and you’ll see crowds of people. Tigran Avinyan is doing what Nikol Pashinyan says,” Hrant Bagratyan stated.