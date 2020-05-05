Armenian Rockbite Games company's new game internationally recognized before release

The Armenian Rockbite Games company, which has millions of followers worldwide, is releasing a new mobile game (Sandship) that will be available on IOS and Android starting from May 6. Sandship is the company’s second mobile game, and according to the creators, it will be more successful than the previous Deep Town game.

“This game has sparked more reactions and there are more fans than during the release of Deep Town, and the game hasn't even been released yet. When we created the game’s trailer, more than 10,000 people subscribed in a matter of days. The presses and game bloggers were asking us to have a chance to prepare a video based on the game,” the company’s director Avetis Zakharyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that after this, Sandship won several international awards, was recognized as the best of indie games and was presented at the best exhibitions in the world, including Pax East in Boston. The game was also going to be presented at Sandbox in Tokyo, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

A team of 20 people created the game for about two years and finished at home during the days of the pandemic. What makes the game special is that it will be available in Armenian during the first release.