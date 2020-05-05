News
Armenia Lori Province Governor: 41 new patients with COVID-19, 2 of them have pneumonia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Currently, there are 41 patients with COVID-19 in Lori Province. Two of them are diagnosed with pneumonia, and eight people have recovered and gone home. Taking into consideration the fact that certain restrictions have been lifted and some businesses have reopened, and this may lead to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, once again, I urge everyone to follow the instructions of the Commandant for the state of emergency and sanitary-hygienic rules in order to make sure the situation in the province remains under control. The likelihood of more restrictions depends on how each of us behaves. Be healthy.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
