Armenia ex-PM: Economy is collapsing, but government is not taking responsibility

In terms of the coronavirus, Armenia is on the list of 15 countries in the worst situation. This is what ex-Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan said during Satik Seyranyan’s online PRESSING show.
According to him, the country’s economy is collapsing due to the coronavirus, yet the government isn’t taking responsibility for the situation.
“I see people working on construction and ask them why they’re not wearing face masks, they tell me the health minister said face masks won’t help them not get infected. There are many people infected with the coronavirus in Russia and Belarus, but tens of thousands of people are tested. If many citizens of Armenia are tested, there will be a higher number of infected people. In this situation, the health minister who, in my opinion, isn’t capable of anything, isn’t taking responsibility for this situation,” he said, adding that what saved Armenians is the fact that there is a lot of Vitamin D in food in Armenia.
Hrant Bagratyan addressed the population and called on people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing in stores and wear gloves.