News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
One of citizens who received firearm injury during Gavar shootings transferred to hospital room
One of citizens who received firearm injury during Gavar shootings transferred to hospital room
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The citizens who received firearm injuries during the shootings in Gavar have been transferred from the reanimation unit to the Traumatology and Orthopedics Department, as deputy of the general director of Armenia Medical Center for surgeries Ashot Kurghinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Kurghinyan added that the citizens’ condition is almost critical but stable.

Executive Director of Erebuni Medical Center Mikayel Manukyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the citizen who stayed at the medical center has already been transferred to a hospital room and the health condition is stable. A couple of days ago, another citizen was discharged from the medical center.

On April 28, gunshots were heard in Gavar town of Gegharkunik Province, and as a result, two citizens died and four received bodily injuries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Investigator’s apartment robbed in Yerevan
Police and the investigation department find out what things were stolen...
 Attorney: Documents, work computer confiscated from car of new director of Armenia’s Ucom company
This is a process in connection with the current Ucom shareholders' dispute, or the management dispute…
 Rich Construction CJSC director detained in Yerevan on suspicion of shooting at father and son
Sargsyan is suspected of hooliganism with the use of firearms…
 13 people are arrested in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar
The Investigative Committee reported…
 Armenia Investigative Committee: 15 charged under case of Gavar incidents
By combination of sufficient evidence obtained as a...
 One of men killed in Armenia's Gavar was going to get married, the other had little children
Touching upon the event that followed the shootings when...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos