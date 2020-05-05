One of citizens who received firearm injury during Gavar shootings transferred to hospital room

The citizens who received firearm injuries during the shootings in Gavar have been transferred from the reanimation unit to the Traumatology and Orthopedics Department, as deputy of the general director of Armenia Medical Center for surgeries Ashot Kurghinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Kurghinyan added that the citizens’ condition is almost critical but stable.
Executive Director of Erebuni Medical Center Mikayel Manukyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the citizen who stayed at the medical center has already been transferred to a hospital room and the health condition is stable. A couple of days ago, another citizen was discharged from the medical center.
On April 28, gunshots were heard in Gavar town of Gegharkunik Province, and as a result, two citizens died and four received bodily injuries.