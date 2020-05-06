Consulate general in Los Angeles urges to help Armenia citizens stranded in California

Due to the cancellation of flights because of the coronavirus, many Armenian citizens have remained in the western states of the United States, especially in Southern California, some of whom need immediate help with medication, finance, accommodation, and other issues. The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles announced about this on its Facebook page.
The consulate general called on Armenians living in the western states of the US and to private companies to provide assistance to those Armenian nationals who have remained temporarily in the US due to the cancellation of flights.
All those who wish to assist these Armenian citizens are asked to contact the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles.