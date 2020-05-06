News
Newspaper: Judge Danibekyan to commute Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's precautionary measure of custody?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: [Second President] Robert Kocharyan's lawyer Hayk Alumyan declined from giving information about Kocharyan's health condition. "We do not comment."

There are rumors that on May 8 [Judge] Anna Danibekyan will commute Kocharyan's precautionary measure [of custody], responding to the mediation of the prime ministers. "We will do our best on our part. But let's not forget that there was, is no legal basis for keeping Mr. Kocharyan in custody since July 2018. On Friday, we will submit all our motions, we will see what will happen."

Are you waiting for the response of the Venice Commission in May? "The session is in June, but before that, the Grand Chamber of the ECHR [European Court of Human Rights] has accepted for consideration the questions of the RA CC [Constitutional Court]. In connection with the coronavirus, it is difficult to say which body will present its opinion first; the [respective] deadlines are approximate, we have to wait."
This text available in   Հայերեն
