Newspaper: Retired Armenia PMs to also be allocated houses by state?
Newspaper: Retired Armenia PMs to also be allocated houses by state?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, a new initiative is currently being worked out, according to which a legislative change is planned to be put into circulation in the near future, whereby RA PMs will also be allocated by the state, in the appropriate manner, private houses after the termination of their powers.

According to the current law, retiring presidents of Armenia are given a private house in the capital city (with the right of ownership), a lifelong service car, security, etc. by the state. Taking into account that according to the constitutional amendments in 2015, the actual head of the country is [now] the RA Prime Minister, it is considered logical that he, too, be given the above-mentioned opportunities.

Taking into account that, according to the information we received, the [respective] plan is being developed in the government, we turned to the press secretary of the RA Prime Minister, Mane Gevorgyan. Gevorgyan first clarified that according to our information, where such a plan is being developed, then, hearing our response that in the government, she gave a short answer, "no."
