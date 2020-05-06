Newspaper: Armenia permanent population decreases

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The number of permanent residents of Armenia has decreased.

According to the RA Statistical Committee data, the indicator of the permanent population as of April 1 of this year was 2 million 956 thousand 900 people, whereas in the same period of the previous year the number of permanent residents was 2 million 962 thousand 100. In other words, as of April 1, 2020, the population of RA has decreased by 5,200.

Zhoghovurd daily found out that the number of residents in all RA provinces has decreased over the past year. On the other hand, most of the residents of the provinces move to Yerevan, where they settle. It should be noted that the population of Yerevan has increased by 2,200.

In addition to the declining number of permanent residents, the number of births has also decreased. If the number of births was 8,297 as of April 1, 2018, [it was] 7,952—in the same period of 2019, and 7,578—on April 1 of this year. In other words, the number of births decreased by 374.

Another important indicator is that the number of deaths has decreased by 18 within a year.