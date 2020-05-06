News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia permanent population decreases
Newspaper: Armenia permanent population decreases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The number of permanent residents of Armenia has decreased.

According to the RA Statistical Committee data, the indicator of the permanent population as of April 1 of this year was 2 million 956 thousand 900 people, whereas in the same period of the previous year the number of permanent residents was 2 million 962 thousand 100. In other words, as of April 1, 2020, the population of RA has decreased by 5,200.

Zhoghovurd daily found out that the number of residents in all RA provinces has decreased over the past year. On the other hand, most of the residents of the provinces move to Yerevan, where they settle. It should be noted that the population of Yerevan has increased by 2,200.

In addition to the declining number of permanent residents, the number of births has also decreased. If the number of births was 8,297 as of April 1, 2018, [it was] 7,952—in the same period of 2019, and 7,578—on April 1 of this year. In other words, the number of births decreased by 374.

Another important indicator is that the number of deaths has decreased by 18 within a year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Over 1 million people received direct aid from Armenian government
“We contacted the Central Bank, which provided communications with commercial banks...
 Armenia's index of economic activity amounts to 8.7% in January-February 2020
“The consumer price index was 99.9%...
 Armenia premier: We have resolved matter of overpayments
In 2018-2019, the state managed to increase the tax revenue by 505 billion drams, which is more than one billion dollars…
 PM: Armenia succeeded in recording highest economic growth in 2019
This is the highest figure, both among European countries and the region, as well as among the EEU member states…
 Pashinyan: After the revolution, Armenian state budget revenues increased by 43.6% over the year and 8 months
“In 2018 - 2019, the Armenian government managed to increase the indicator of tax revenues of the state budget by AMD 505 billion...
 Dollar gaining strength in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos