Trump confirms information about winding down COVID-19 task force
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

An interdepartmental task force, previously created by the White House to combat the new coronavirus in the US, will stop its work, and will replaced with an unspecified new advisory body, NYT reported referring to the US President Donald Trump.

“We will have something in a different form,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he toured a Honeywell mask manufacturing plant in Arizona, where he wore safety goggles but no mask.

The president praised the work of the task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence. According to Trump, however, now it is time to focus on safety and reopening the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
