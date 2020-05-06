News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
China records 2 COVID-19 cases per day
China records 2 COVID-19 cases per day
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The number of patients with the disease caused by the new coronavirus in medical institutions in mainland China over the past day has decreased by about 14%, to 339 people, deaths have not been recorded, TASS reported referring to the Chinese National Health Commission 

According to it, only two new cases have been recorded, and both are imported. 

Amid the difficult epidemiological situation in the world, on April 21, the Chinese MFA warned citizens against any foreign trips, the number of international flights to the country is as limited as possible.

According to statistics, 94% of those infected have recovered in China - 58 people recovered over the past 24 hours. The number of cases since December 2019 has exceeded 82.8 thousand. 

The situation in the country continues to improve; authorities in all cities and provinces have lowered their response to the risk of the COVID-19 spread. According to official figures, the Chinese economy is successfully recovering from the negative impact of the epidemic. People still have to use protective masks outside and adhere to special rules governing behavior in public places.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Over 1 million people received direct aid from Armenian government
“We contacted the Central Bank, which provided communications with commercial banks...
 Armenian parliament employee tests positive for COVID-19, speaker says
“The circle of persons with whom this employee has contacted is being clarified..
 PM: Immediately after first COVID-19 case Armenia government’s first step was declaring state of emergency
And the second task was to enable the healthcare system to serve all citizens infected with the coronavirus…
 Record number of deaths per day confirmed in Brazil
6,935 confirmed cases of infection were recorded in a day...
 Trump wears no COVID-19 mask at Honeywell factory
Honeywell employees were wearing masks...
 Armenia MP self-isolates since Tuesday
The majority faction member had had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos