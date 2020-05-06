China records 2 COVID-19 cases per day

The number of patients with the disease caused by the new coronavirus in medical institutions in mainland China over the past day has decreased by about 14%, to 339 people, deaths have not been recorded, TASS reported referring to the Chinese National Health Commission

According to it, only two new cases have been recorded, and both are imported.

Amid the difficult epidemiological situation in the world, on April 21, the Chinese MFA warned citizens against any foreign trips, the number of international flights to the country is as limited as possible.

According to statistics, 94% of those infected have recovered in China - 58 people recovered over the past 24 hours. The number of cases since December 2019 has exceeded 82.8 thousand.

The situation in the country continues to improve; authorities in all cities and provinces have lowered their response to the risk of the COVID-19 spread. According to official figures, the Chinese economy is successfully recovering from the negative impact of the epidemic. People still have to use protective masks outside and adhere to special rules governing behavior in public places.