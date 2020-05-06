Trump wears no COVID-19 mask at Honeywell factory

US President Donald Trump did not wear a COVID-19 mask during his visit to the Honeywell factory that produces personal protective equipment for doctors, CNBC reported.
However, according to CNBC, Honeywell employees were wearing masks and a sign in the factory said that everyone there is required to wear a mask.
In late April, the American press criticized US Vice President Mike Pence, who decided not to wear a mask while visiting a clinic in Minnesota.
According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the United States, and the death toll has reached 71 thousand.