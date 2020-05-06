Trump on COVID-19 deaths in US: I don't sleep at night thinking about it

US President Donald Trump said he couldn't sleep at night, because he was thinking about the Americans who died from the coronavirus, Fox News reported referring to the ABC.
"To the people that have lost someone, there's nobody -- I don't sleep at night thinking about it -- there's nobody that's taken it harder than me," the president said.
To the families who have lost someone, "I want to say: I love you," Trump added. "I want to say that we're doing everything we can. I also want to say that we're [trying] to protect people over 60 years old."
"We love you, we're with you, we're working for you," the president told those who had lost loved ones and those "who had suffered so badly and just made it."
The COVID-19 death toll has already reached about 71 thousand people in the US.