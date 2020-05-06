News
Wednesday
May 06
News
Wednesday
May 06
Armenia legislature adopts several amendments to current laws
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia, the MPs approved—in the second and final reading—a number of changes in the current laws.

Among them are: The bill on amendments and additions to the Tax Code; the package of bills on amendments to the law on medical care and services and related laws; the bill on amendments to the law on pre-school education; the bill on amendments to the law on local self-government; and the bill on amendments to the law on foreigners.

In addition, the parliamentarians unanimously approved a number of other legislative initiatives in the first reading.

Also, the lawmakers unanimously ratified the agreement between the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on cooperation in the fight against the growth of diabetes.
