News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia attorney: Investigator refuses to interrogate person whose testimony excludes accused’s guilt for 48 days
Armenia attorney: Investigator refuses to interrogate person whose testimony excludes accused’s guilt for 48 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Minasyan’s attorney: Investigator refuses to interrogate a person whose testimony excludes the accused’s guilt for 48 days

The transfer of funds from one bank account of Mikael Minasyan to another bank account was qualified as 'money laundering...

The attorney of the former Armenian ambassador to the Vatican, Mikael Minasyan, Amram Makinyan took to his Facebook to refer to the biased actions of the investigating authority.

The attorney presented some part of the 'absurd and curious' violations in the case of Mikael Minasyan:

"1. the transfer of funds from one bank account of Mikael Minasyan to another bank account was qualified as 'money laundering'

2. the access of Minasyan's assistant to his bank account, which accounts for 80% of the funds provided for in the 2017 declaration, is qualified as 'illegal enrichment',

3. due to a technical error in the declaration, on March 18 this year, I requested to interrogate the employee of the company responsible for filling out the declaration. After 48 days, the investigator refuses to provide the court with the testimony of the indicated person, citing the fact that the interrogation is not completed.

Imagine, the investigator refuses to interrogate the person whose testimony excludes the guilt of the accused within 48 days.

Within 48 days !!!

I assure you that the above is only 20% of curious and gross violations in the case of Mikael Minasyan,” the attorney said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Police department head organized thefts to receive reward
Pashinyan explained the reason is for the increase in the number of crimes in the country…
 Armenian PM: Government is fighting against a criminal subculture to prevent growth of crime
“We intend to introduce a system for using e-handcuffs instead of the previous arrest...
 Judge grants request for arrest of Armenian ex-ambassador to Vatikan
A year ago the same judge granted the request for the arrest of the former director of the Surb Grigor Lusavorich medical institution...
 US press reflects on tragic death of Diaspora Armenian
Arousiag Turabian, the daughter of renowned translator, musician, and library specialist Berge Turabian…
 Yerevan police find heroin, methadone pills
Two people were detained…
 Criminal case launched into tragic incident at Yerevan building
Investigative Committee of Armenia informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos