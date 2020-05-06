Armenia attorney: Investigator refuses to interrogate person whose testimony excludes accused’s guilt for 48 days

Minasyan’s attorney: Investigator refuses to interrogate a person whose testimony excludes the accused’s guilt for 48 days
The transfer of funds from one bank account of Mikael Minasyan to another bank account was qualified as 'money laundering...
The attorney of the former Armenian ambassador to the Vatican, Mikael Minasyan, Amram Makinyan took to his Facebook to refer to the biased actions of the investigating authority.
The attorney presented some part of the 'absurd and curious' violations in the case of Mikael Minasyan:
"1. the transfer of funds from one bank account of Mikael Minasyan to another bank account was qualified as 'money laundering'
2. the access of Minasyan's assistant to his bank account, which accounts for 80% of the funds provided for in the 2017 declaration, is qualified as 'illegal enrichment',
3. due to a technical error in the declaration, on March 18 this year, I requested to interrogate the employee of the company responsible for filling out the declaration. After 48 days, the investigator refuses to provide the court with the testimony of the indicated person, citing the fact that the interrogation is not completed.
Imagine, the investigator refuses to interrogate the person whose testimony excludes the guilt of the accused within 48 days.
Within 48 days !!!
I assure you that the above is only 20% of curious and gross violations in the case of Mikael Minasyan,” the attorney said.