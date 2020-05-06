Artsakh defense minister holds meeting

A service meeting was held on Tuesday in the conference hall of the headquarters of the Artsakh Defense Army under the chairmanship of the Artsakh Defense Minister, Jalal Harutyunyan, defense ministry's press service reported.
During the meeting, the current and upcoming set of tasks of general army importance were discussed, the question of fulfilling the instructions received by the meeting participants from the head of the defense department was raised.
At the end of the meeting, representatives of the command personnel of the army, formations, and military units arrived at the Asbarez training center, where they got acquainted with the technical capabilities and features of the use of modernized small arms equipped with innovative technical solutions.