News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh defense minister holds meeting
Artsakh defense minister holds meeting
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A service meeting was held on Tuesday in the conference hall of the headquarters of the Artsakh Defense Army under the chairmanship of the Artsakh Defense Minister, Jalal Harutyunyan, defense ministry's press service reported.

During the meeting, the current and upcoming set of tasks of general army importance were discussed, the question of fulfilling the instructions received by the meeting participants from the head of the defense department was raised.

At the end of the meeting, representatives of the command personnel of the army, formations, and military units arrived at the Asbarez training center, where they got acquainted with the technical capabilities and features of the use of modernized small arms equipped with innovative technical solutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mayor of Artsakh's Martuni resigns, presents reason for decision
In the context of these efforts, the purpose of my...
 Karabakh President-elect meets with Stepanakert mayor
During the meetings envisaged in the pre-election...
 Another Karabakh patient who recovered from COVID-19 to be discharged from hospital Friday
According to the information provided by the Artsakh Ministry of Health…
 6 people isolated in Artsakh amid COVID-19
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karabakh has reached eight…
 Artsakh President-elect: We will continue to encourage creation of new jobs (VIDEO)
Harutyunyan issued a congratulatory message on International Workers' Day…
 Karabakh President: One of state’s main goals is creating opportunity for everyone to work on their own soil
Sahakyan issued a congratulatory address on International Workers' Day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos