Armenia premier: We have resolved matter of overpayments
Armenia premier: We have resolved matter of overpayments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2018-2019, the state managed to increase the tax revenue by 505 billion drams, which is more than one billion dollars. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Wednesday while presenting the execution of the 2019 state budget in the National Assembly.

According to him, the respective budget figures increased by 43.6%. Pashinyan reminded that before the revolution he had stated that budget revenues should increase by 30-35% in two years. "In fact, in 1 year and 8 months we managed to increase budget revenues by 43.6%," Pashinyan said. “From those funds, 199.1 billion drams were reduced for the previous liabilities to taxpayers. De facto, thus, we have resolved the issue of overpayments that have been discussed in Armenia for decades.”

The remaining 306 billion drams, according to Pashinyan, were added to the budget's tax revenues, which were used to raise capital investment, salaries, pensions, and benefits in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
