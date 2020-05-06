35 Armenian citizens to return from Almaty to Yerevan

Thirty-five Armenian citizens will return from Almaty to Yerevan, Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan reported.
"By the charter flight Almaty-Tbilisi-Yerevan, 35 Armenian citizens are returning to their homeland, including 4 Armenian citizens evacuated from the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek," the statement said.
According to it, citizens returning to Armenia will be in mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The embassy expressed its deep gratitude to the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the Armenian community structures of the two countries, as well as to individual philanthropists who supported the evacuation of Armenian citizens.