Pashinyan: After the revolution, Armenian state budget revenues increased by 43.6% over the year and 8 months

After the revolution, the Armenian government managed to increase state budget revenues by 43.6% in 1 year and 8 months, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday at the parliament.
According to him, debts in the amount of AMD 199 billion were returned to the business.
“In 2018 - 2019, the Armenian government managed to increase the indicator of tax revenues of the state budget by AMD 505 billion. This is more than $1 billion," he noted. "In this regard, budget indicators grew by 43.6%."